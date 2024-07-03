Nation & World News

Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin set to miss start of the new season after spinal surgery

Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin is set to miss the start of the new season after undergoing “minor spinal surgery."
FILE - Wrexham's Paul Mullin reacts during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn, England, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Wrexham said Wednesday, July 3, 2024, that Mullin is set to miss the start of the new season after undergoing spinal surgery.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Wrexham's Paul Mullin reacts during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham, at Ewood Park stadium, in Blackburn, England, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. Wrexham said Wednesday, July 3, 2024, that Mullin is set to miss the start of the new season after undergoing spinal surgery.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
1 hour ago

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin is set to miss the start of the new season after undergoing “minor spinal surgery.”

Mullin will also miss Wrexham's summer tour to the U.S. and Canada that will see the Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, play Bournemouth, Chelsea and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Wrexham said Wednesday that the 29-year-old Mullin had surgery in London in the middle of June to correct a long-term lower-back and hamstring issue.

He has scored more than 100 goals in three seasons at Wrexham, which gained promotion to English soccer's third division in April. That was back-to-back promotions for the team since it was thrust into the spotlight following the investment by its Hollywood owners. It is two tiers away from the Premier League.

"The club's three-time, back-to-back top scorer and player of the season has managed the injury through conservative treatment following three years of concern," Wrexham said in a statement. "However, during off-season training it became evident that this approach would not be able to continue and, following several consultations, it was determined that surgery would be the best way forward."

The club said the surgery was “to ensure he is fit for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign.”

Wrexham starts its league season on Aug. 10 when it hosts Wycombe Wanderers.

Wrexham is the subject of the globally streamed documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase34m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA pauses access closures of Five Points station during renovation
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

ANALYSIS
Why Georgia Democrats are holding the Biden line for now
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building

Credit: NYT

ELECTION 2024
Biden told ally that he is weighing whether to continue in race
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As temperatures soar, judge tells Louisiana to help protect prisoners working in fields
12m ago
GM will pay $146 million in penalties because 5.9 million older vehicles emit excess...
16m ago
THE LATEST
Israel kills a top Hezbollah commander in Lebanon; group retaliates with rocket attacks
25m ago
Featured

2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular