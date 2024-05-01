BreakingNews
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to expand stadium capacity to 55,000
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have given an insight into their long-term ambitions for Welsh soccer team Wrexham
Wrexham fans invade the pitch celebrating promotion to League One after the final whistle of a League Two soccer match, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Wrexham, Wales. The Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds clinched promotion to the third tier of English soccer thanks to a 6-0 home win over Forest Green on Saturday. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have given an insight into their long-term ambitions for Welsh soccer team Wrexham, which they hope could eventually see the capacity of its Racecourse Ground stadium increase massively to 55,000.

The Hollywood pair have already transformed the fortunes of the historic but down-on-its-luck club through their $2.5 million takeover in 2021 and the fly-on-the-wall documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" that is streamed around the world.

After back-to-back promotions, Wrexham will play in the third tier of English soccer next season.

Currently the Racecourse only holds 12,600 fans, with plans to build a new 5,500-capacity stand in place. But Reynolds and McElhenney's vision is to build one of the biggest stadiums in English soccer.

“We have a plan in place right now that would eventually work from stand to stand, so eventually you get all four sides. It’s hard to say for sure, but we think we could get between 45-and-55,000 people in there,” McElhenney told entertainment website Collider.

“Like the whole town could come to the game,” Reynolds added.

The biggest club stadium in the English league is Manchester United's Old Trafford, which has a capacity of 74,310.

Reynolds and McElhenney have been frustrated so far in their attempts to develop the Racecourse, which they hoped would see a new stand opened for the start of the 2024-25 season.

In the face of ongoing delays, a temporary stand was erected last season.

“It’s a lot harder to build in the U.K. than, I found, almost anywhere else in the world,” McElhenney said.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

This image released by FX shows Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney in a scene from the third season of "Welcome to Wrexham." (FX via AP)

Credit: AP

This image released by FX shows Ryan Reynolds, left, and Rob McElhenney in a scene from the third season of "Welcome to Wrexham." (Ben Hider/FX via AP)

Credit: AP

Wrexham Co-Owner Rob McElhenney, rear, and Elliot Lee of Wrexham celebrate after the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Stockport at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, April 27, 2024. Wrexham AFC got promoted to League One.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

Wrexham supporters cheer during the English League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Stockport at the Racecourse Ground Stadium in Wrexham, Wales, Saturday, April 27, 2024.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

