Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to expand stadium capacity to 55,000

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have given an insight into their long-term ambitions for Welsh soccer team Wrexham, which they hope could eventually see the capacity of its Racecourse Ground stadium increase massively to 55,000.

The Hollywood pair have already transformed the fortunes of the historic but down-on-its-luck club through their $2.5 million takeover in 2021 and the fly-on-the-wall documentary series "Welcome to Wrexham" that is streamed around the world.

After back-to-back promotions, Wrexham will play in the third tier of English soccer next season.