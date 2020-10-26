Worries over the virus' resurgence weigh on global stocks

U.S. stocks were also poised for declines at the bell with both Dow futures and the broader S&P 500 futures down 1%.

In the U.S. much of the focus on Monday will center on Congress and whether another massive economic relief package will be passed before the Nov. 3 election.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she’s not giving up on passing another coronavirus relief economic package in time. She said she sent a list of concerns to the Trump administration on Friday and was told she would get answers on Monday.

Earlier in Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.1% to finish at 23,494.34, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.7% to 2,343.91. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 0.2% to 6,155.60. The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.8% to 3,251.12. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

Oil prices were also being dragged lower on Monday amid the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the U.S. election. The main New York benchmark was down 2.3% at $38.95 a barrel while the Brent international standard fell 2.1% to $40.88.

In the currency markets, the euro was down 0.3% at $1.1818 while the dollar rose 0.2% to 104.92 yen.

A woman talks on a mobile phone near an electronic stock board showing Japan's share prices at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Asian shares were little changed in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

