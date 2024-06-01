Nation & World News

World War II veterans take off for France for 80th anniversary of D-Day

More than 60 veterans of World War II are being flown from Dallas to France to take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day
World War II veteran Martin Sylvester is helped along at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

World War II veteran Martin Sylvester is helped along at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
4 minutes ago

DALLAS (AP) — More than 60 veterans of World War II took off Friday from Dallas to France, where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The group ranges from 96 to 107 years old, according to American Airlines, which is flying them first to Paris. The flight is one of several that are taking veterans to France for the commemoration.

The group will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Suresnes American Cemetery, visit the Eiffel Tower and join in a daily ceremony known as le Ravivage de la Flamme, which honors fallen French service members at the Arc de triomphe.

They then head to the Normandy region for events that include wreath-laying ceremonies on Omaha and Utah Beaches, two of the landing sites for the Allied forces.

Almost 160,000 Allied troops, 73,000 from the United States, landed at Normandy on June 6, 1944, in a massive amphibious operation designed to break through heavily fortified German defenses and begin the liberation of Western Europe.

A total of 4,414 Allied troops were killed on D-Day itself, including 2,501 Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded.

The group traveling from Dallas includes six Medal of Honor recipients from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam who wish to honor the World War II veterans.

There are also two Rosie the Riveters, representing women who worked in factories and shipyards during the war.

Hundreds of thousands of military women from Allied nations also worked in crucial noncombat roles such as codebreakers, ship plotters, radar operators and cartographers.

There are various ceremonies to commemorate the day in France and to thank veterans, some of whom will make the long trans-Atlantic journey despite advanced age, fatigue and physical difficulties.

"We will never forget. And we have to tell them," Philippe Étienne, chairman of commemoration organizer Liberation Mission, told The Associated Press.

World War II veteran Louis Brown, center, poses for photos with Lorna Paden, left, and Kerre Randel before heading to board a flight with other veterans at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A group of World War II veterans wait to board a plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. The veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The map above illustrates the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944. On June 6, 2024, the D-Day invasion by Allied forces that helped defeat the Nazis and liberate Europe from totalitarianism will mark its 80th anniversary. (AP Digital Embed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fred Taylor, bottom right, a World War II veteran fighter pilot, shakes hands with Chet Reeder, as Howard Lin helps Taylor along before boarding a plane with others at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

World War II veterans Art Leach, front right, and Henry Armstrong, front left, are pushed along by Colin Renick, right, and Ye Jin Bae as they make their way to board a plane with others at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

World War II veteran Bob Shipe lifts his hat as he moves along with other veterans before boarding a plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

World War II veteran Bob Hartline stands and listens to a speaker before boarding a plane with other veterans at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

World War II veteran Henry Armstrong, front, is pushed along by Ye Jin Bae as they make their way to board a plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

World War II veteran Bob Hartline stands and listens to a speaker before boarding a plane with other veterans at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

World War II veteran Louis Brown, center, poses for photos with Lorna Paden, left, and Kerre Randel before heading to board a flight with other veterans at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

World War II veteran Henry Armstrong puts his hat over his heart during the singing of the national anthem before he and other veterans board a plane at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Friday, May 31, 2024. A group of World War II veterans are being flown from Texas to France where they will take part in ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta water problems: What areas were under a boil water advisory on Friday

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megan Thee Stallion, more Atlanta events canceled due to water main breaks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Water main breaks force numerous Atlanta restaurants to close Friday

Credit: Nell Carroll

Jose Ibarra pleads not guilty in Laken Riley slaying case
The Latest

Credit: AP

Birmingham-Southern loses D-III World Series opener 7-5 on same day the liberal arts...
5m ago
US defense secretary says war with China neither imminent nor unavoidable, stressing need...
6m ago
Nugent-Hopkins scores 2 power-play goals and Oilers beat Stars 3-1 to move a win away...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Special

The wackiest Georgia laws your kids may have already broken this summer
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival