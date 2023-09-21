World War I remembrance sites in Belgium and France have been added to UNESCO's heritage registry

UNESCO has added World War I funerary and memorial locations across the Western Front to its prestigious World Heritage registry, expanding its list of landmarks of monumental importance

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By THOMAS ADAMSON – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

PARIS (AP) — UNESCO added World War I funerary and memorial locations across the Western Front to its prestigious World Heritage registry, expanding its list of landmarks of monumental importance.

The World Heritage Committee announced the decision Wednesday during its ongoing meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The list includes sites the panel has deemed “of outstanding value to humanity,” according to the agency, and deserving of ”special protection" — including funding and international protection in times of war under the Geneva Convention.

The newly added sites stretch from Belgium’s north to eastern France, battle zones where the Allied forces clashed with the German army from 1914 to 1918. The array of sanctuaries ranges from expansive necropolises bearing multitudes of soldiers from different nationalities to humbler graveyards and individual monuments.

The list previously included 1,157 sites notable for their extraordinary natural wonders or distinctive human contributions.

From the archaeological remnants of Turkey’s Gordion to the well-preserved Jewish heritage sites in Germany, this year’s additions aimed at encouraging reflection and admiration for world culture, according to UNESCO.

In a statement released Wednesday, France’s defense ministry hailed the decision as a recognition of the “exceptional universal value” these WWI sites hold, marking a meaningful counter to the “inhumanity of war.”

Belgium and France have been campaigning to include these sites in UNESCO’s registry since the early 2010s. Sites are nominated to and designated by the U.N. cultural agency’s World Heritage Convention.

The incorporation of the WWI memorial grounds into the World Heritage List is meant to be a testimony to the legacy of the fallen soldiers, according to UNESCO.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Biden orders Norfolk Southern to be held accountable for Ohio derailment1h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
4h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
4h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
7h ago

Credit: John Spink / Jspink@ajc.com

Fulton commission dubious on transferring inmates far away
3h ago
The Latest
Video shows officer repeatedly discussed charging 11-year-old victim with child sexual...
19m ago
Biden's Democratic allies intensify pressure for asylum-seekers to get work permits
22m ago
Lionel Messi leaves late in 1st half for Inter Miami against Toronto with leg issue
27m ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
9h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
2h ago
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top