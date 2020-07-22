World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

The price tag for the next COVID-19 aid package could quickly swell above $1 trillion as White House officials negotiate with Congress over money to reopen schools, prop up small businesses, boost virus testing and keep cash flowing to Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised a new round of direct payments to earners below a certain income level, similar to the $1,200 checks sent in the spring. President Donald Trump insists on a payroll tax holiday for workers. And Democrats want billions to outfit schools and shore up local governments.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and acting chief of staff Mark Meadows spent Tuesday on Capitol Hill, meeting separately with McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others trying to broker a compromise between the GOP’s emerging $1 trillion proposal with the House’s more sweeping $3 trillion bill.

The proposed virus aid package would be the fifth, following the $2.2 trillion bill passed in March, the largest U.S. intervention of its kind. The jobless rate has remained in double digits, higher than in the last decade’s Great Recession, and a federal eviction moratorium on millions of rental units approved in the last bill is about to expire.

As the world case count neared the 15 million mark, with more than 617,000 killed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has continued to see large outbreaks. New York, once by far the leader in infections, has now been surpassed the country's largest state, California, for the number of cases, although that is party because of robust testing in the state. California had more than 409,000 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

FILE - In this July 11, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump wears a face mask as he walks down a hallway during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. On Tuesday, July 21, Trump professed a newfound respect for the protective face masks he has seldom worn. “Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," he said. "I’m getting used to the mask,” he added, pulling one out after months of suggesting that mask-wearing was a political statement against him. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci