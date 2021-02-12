Wall Street opens lower; investors grow cautious on outlook

The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1% as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies was down 0.5%.

Investors are hoping for a new round of U.S. government aid as the economic recovery falters. The latest U.S. government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic. The University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment came in well below expectations as well, a sign that consumers are wary to spend in the face of economic uncertainty.