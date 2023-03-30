BreakingNews
More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low
X

US futures rise as bank fears ease; US econ data on the way

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By YURI KAGEYAMA and MATT OTT, Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
Wall Street was poised to open with gains as worries over turmoil in the banking industry eased and markets turned their attention toward government economic data coming out the next couple of days

Wall Street is poised to open with gains Thursday as worries over turmoil in the banking industry ease and attention turns toward government economic data coming out the next couple of days.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rose 0.6% before the opening bell Thursday.

Markets recently have been wracked by worries about banks and fears the industry may be cracking under the pressure of much higher interest rates.

Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to reflect persisting worries over how higher rates might affect lenders.

After regulators in Switzerland brokered a takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS, UBS said it's bringing back its former CEO, Sergio Ermotti, to help it absorb Credit Suisse. Ermotti led a turnaround at UBS following the 2008 financial crisis.

The path ahead for the Federal Reserve and other central banks has become more tricky due to recently exposed stress in the banking industry. Elevated global inflation typically draws higher interest rates. Rising rates contributed to the failure of two banks this month, though it appears those higher rates exacerbated shoddy risk management practices at those banks. Other financial institutions are weathering those some conditions.

In their latest quarterly economic projections last week, Fed policymakers forecast that they expect to raise their key rate just once more — from its new level of about 4.9% to 5.1%. That's the same peak they had projected in December, but in light of all the recent banking turmoil, investors appear more optimistic than they have been in months.

Bank stocks have bounced back strongly this week, with most mid-to-large bank shares gaining anywhere between 3% and 7%.

For now, a resilient job market and strong consumer spending have been holding up the U.S. economy, with more data on the way for economists and investors to consider.

Later today, the government issues its weekly report on jobless claims, which generally represent the number of U.S. layoffs. The labor market has remained remarkably resilient even as the Fed has tried to loosen it with rate hikes. Also coming Thursday is the government's final estimate of how much the U.S. economy grew in the last quarter of 2022.

On Friday, the Commerce Department issues its February report on consumer spending. More important than the topline consumer spending figure, the report contains a measure of inflation that is closely watched by Fed policymakers and could give economists clues about the Fed's future actions.

In Europe at midday, Britain's FTSE gained 0.9%, France’s CAC 40 rose 1.3%, and Germany’s DAX jumped 1.2%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.4% to finish at 27,782.93. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.0% to 7,122.30. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,453.16.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6% to 20,309.13, while the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.7% to 3,261.25 after China’s new No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, said the recovery from a long slowdown picked up pace in March.

The economy showed “encouraging momentum of rebounding” in January and February, Li said at the Boao Forum for Asia, a gathering of businesspeople and politicians on the southern island of Hainan.

“The situation in March is even better,” he said.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 56 cents to $73.53 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, also rose 56 cents to $78.15 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged down to 132.69 Japanese yen from 132.75 yen. The euro cost $1.0886, up from $1.0847.

___

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Md.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What bills from Georgia’s 2023 session will Brian Kemp sign into law?2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session
2h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fallout from training center riling Atlanta-area residents
3h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

French foreign minister hopes Sweden, Finland join NATO soon
7m ago
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
13m ago
Fiery train derailment in Minnesota prompts evacuations
13m ago
Featured

Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
22h ago
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top