US stock futures sink after red-hot jobs report, yields jump

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs might derail economic growth.

Fed officials have tried to calm fears the United States might tip into a recession by pointing to a strong job market as evidence the economy can tolerate higher borrowing costs.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.2% to 3,227.03 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.1% to 20,201.94.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.9% to 28,175.897 after June labor cash earnings rose 2.2% over a year ago, though forecasters warned that strength was unlikely to last. Much of the increase was due to half-yearly bonuses that are paid in June.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.7% to 2,490.80 and Sydney's S&P ASX 200 advanced 0.6% to 7,015.60.

India's Sensex rose 0.1% to 58,381.11 after the Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point to 5.4%. Central bank Gov. Shaktikanta Das forecast 7.2% economic growth in the year through March and inflation of 6.7%.

New Zealand and Bangkok declined while Singapore rose.

Jakarta advanced 0.4% after Indonesia's economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 5.4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter.

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of U.S. job market data that might influence Federal Reserve decisions about further interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches monitors in front of screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of U.S. job market data that might influence Federal Reserve decisions about further interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Asian stock markets rose Friday ahead of U.S. job market data that might influence Federal Reserve decisions about further interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)