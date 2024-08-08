Nation & World News

Wall Street quietly mixed as more earnings come in ahead of the latest labor market data

Wall Street is ticking slightly lower before the opening bell as markets continued to absorb corporate earnings reports while waiting for the most recent labor market data from the government
Trader Robert Moran works in his booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Trader Robert Moran works in his booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By YURI KAGEYAMA and MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

Wall Street ticked slightly lower before the open on Thursday as more corporate earnings reports arrive and ahead of the most recent jobs data from the government.

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were both flat before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.2% lower.

Audio equipment maker Sonos tumbled 16.5% early after it said it was cutting 2024 guidance due to the bumpy rollout of its new app.

Bumble, the Texas-based dating app, lost about 40% of its value after its revenue guidance for the third quarter came in well below what Wall Street was forecasting.

Athletic gear and shoe company Under Armor rose 5.3% after it eked out a small profit when analysts were expecting a loss. It also topped revenue expectations.

Strong earnings have been broadly supporting markets even as concerns linger over the trajectory for the U.S. economy following last week's relatively weak jobs data that sent global financial markets spiraling on fears that the economy might be trudging toward a recession. Growth for companies in the S&P 500 index may end up being the best since 2021, according to FactSet.

Also coming before markets open is the Labor Department's weekly snapshot of layoffs, the first U.S. labor market data since Friday's disappointing jobs numbers. The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless claims has been tracking consistently higher since May, and could be part of the equation the Federal Reserve uses to justify an interest rate cut when it meets in September.

The Fed has kept its benchmark lending rate at more than a two-decade high for the last year in a bid to suffocate the inflation that arose and persisted during the pandemic recovery.

The expectation on Wall Street is for the Fed to cut its main interest rate at its next scheduled meeting next month by either the traditional quarter of a percentage point or a more severe half of a point.

In Europe at midday, France's CAC 40 gave up 1%, while Germany's DAX lost 0.6% and Britain's FTSE 100 shed 1.2%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 finished at 34,831.15, down 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 7,682.00. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.5% to 2,556.73.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose nearly 0.1% to 16,891.83. The Shanghai Composite was virtually unchanged at 2,869.90. Taiwan's Taiex dropped 2%.

Japanese officials moved Wednesday to calm concerns over potential rate hikes after an increase in its key rate pushed the yen higher against the U.S. dollar, contributing to heavy selling on Monday, when the Nikkei suffered its worst percentage loss since 1987.

The Japanese yen was relatively stable Thursday. The dollar fell to 146.13 Japanese yen from 146.72 yen. The euro cost $1.0926, barely down from $1.0927.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude picked up 9 cents to $75.32 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 5 cents to $78.28 a barrel.

Although Wall Street slumped on Wednesday, the decline wasn’t as bad as the manic moves that wracked worldwide markets earlier in the week. The S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, the Dow fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 1%.

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, and the KOSDAQ (Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Calm returns to Wall Street, and stocks bounce back after their worst drop in nearly 2...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Buckle up: Wall Street’s shaky July could be a preview for more sharp swings
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Worries about the economy hit Wall Street, and the Dow drops nearly...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wall Street slips after a morning rally evaporates as some of the market's AI darlings...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Those Samsung smartphones given to Olympic athletes? They may violate sanctions on North...14m ago
US government will loan $1.45 billion to help a South Korean firm build a solar plant in...15m ago
US government will loan $1.45 billion to help a South Korean firm build a solar plant in...15m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs