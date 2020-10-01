World shares mostly higher; Tokyo trading halted by outage

In Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.0% in the afternoon to finish at 5,872.90. Trading was closed in South Korea, Hong Kong and mainland China for national holidays.

Share prices also rose in Southeast Asia and India.

The outage on the exchange eclipsed Japan's main economic news of the day, the first improvement in manufacturing sentiment in three years, despite the pandemic.

Asked how officials planned to take responsibility for the trading outage, a common question in Japan when troubles occur, Miyahara said the exchange would focus on fixing the problem before considering such issues.

He said the exchange will investigate to assess any losses caused to investors.

Previous outages occurred when the “arrowhead" system created by Fujitsu to handle its electronic trading became overwhelmed with too many orders at one time.

Officials said the latest problem was also in a Fujitsu product, but the exchange does not intend to seek damages from the company.

Investors are turning their attention to American jobs numbers due out Friday and watching to see if Congress and the White House can iron out deep partisan differences to agree on fresh help for the U.S. economy.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 27 cents to $39.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 21 cents to $42.09 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 105.52 Japanese yen from 105.45 yen late Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.1737 from $1.1746.

A man walks by the Tokyo Stock Exchange building Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Tokyo. Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was suspended Thursday because of a problem in the system for relaying market information. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

