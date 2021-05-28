US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Most policymakers have said they expected some level of inflation as the U.S. economy recovers from the pandemic, helped by trillions of dollars of economic stimulus, however they expect the inflation to be temporary.

Investors will get additional guidance from Washington later Friday when President Biden unveils his $6 trillion budget. While Biden's budget is only a proposal, it would be the highest level of spending as a segment of the economy since World War II.

Democrats control both the House and Senate, and the Senate can pass budget-related items without needing the 60-vote threshold, so it's likely a good number of Biden's items will make it into the final version.

Electronics maker HP fell 7% after the company issued a weak full-year forecast to investors.