Wall Street points lower ahead of Fed meeting

Australia's central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate to 0.35% from 0.1%, the first such hike since 2010. The Fed is expected to announce a rate hike Wednesday as it and other central banks battle inflation that has been hovering at 40-year highs.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5% to 7,307.50 on Tuesday.

In midday European trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.2% while the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 0.3%. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.7%.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched 0.1% higher to 21,101.89. The index had rallied earlier in the day on hopes for further easing of coronavirus prevention rules. But it failed to hold onto those gains. The government reported that the territory's economy contracted by 4% in annual terms in the first quarter of the year.

In South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.3% to 2,680.46. Shares also fell in Taiwan and Thailand.

On Monday, a late-afternoon turnaround led by technology stocks left major indexes moderately higher on Wall Street, averting more losses following a brutal April when widespread tech sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.

Concerns about rising inflation have been hanging over the latest round of corporate earnings. This week is bringing more, with CVS Health reporting results on Wednesday and Kellogg on Thursday. Pfizer reported strong first quarter sales and profit on Tuesday, but revised its full-year outlook lower, sending shares down 1.3% before the opening bell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 2.96% after rising to 3.00% on Monday. It hadn’t been above 3% since Dec. 3, 2018, according to Tradeweb.

Higher yields make bonds increasingly attractive assets relative to more risky and expensive stocks, particularly those of technology and other growth-oriented companies.

European energy ministers were meeting in Brussels to discuss Russian supply issues and sanctions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted a jump in already high oil and natural gas prices.

U.S. benchmark crude oil lost $1.30 to $103.80 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 48 cents to $105.17 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude shed $1.25 to $106.33 per barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar was at 129.89 Japanese yen, down from 130.15 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $1.0544 from $1.0505.

Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Asian shares are mixed in light "Golden Week" trading with markets in China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Asian shares are mixed in light "Golden Week" trading with markets in China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Caption Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Asian shares are mixed in light "Golden Week" trading with markets in China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon