World shares mixed as investors eye vaccines, US stimulus

Britain's FTSE advanced 0.2% to 6,543.63 while the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.3% to 5,543.03. Germany's DAX also rose 0.3%, to 13,262.06. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow industrials were up 0.5%.

During Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 26,687.84 after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the suspension of a travel promotion program that has helped businesses but also is thought to have contributed to a resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks.

The program was suspended from Dec. 28-Jan. 11, basically the entire New Year rush period, when most families head out on holidays or back to their hometowns. The Go To Travel program and another dubbed Go To Eat mainly provided steep discounts on hotel rooms and meals and has helped cushion the blow from the loss of nearly all inbound foreign tourism due to pandemic-related controls and concerns.

Also Tuesday, China's government announced a raft of monthly statistics showing retail sales, industrial output and investments in factory equipment and other fixed assets rose as expected in November. However, the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2% to 3,367.23.

Other regional benchmarks also retreated. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7% to 26,207.29. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2% to 2,756.82 while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia shed 0.4% to 6,631.30.

“Asia appears to have moved into a wait-and-see state, ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Thursday Asian time, and more clarity of US stimulus progress," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

India's Sensex was the rare regional gainer, adding 0.2% to 46,326.61.

Extending its pullback from recent months of gains, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 3,647.49 on Monday after having gained 0.9% earlier in the session. It was its fourth straight decline, the first since September.

Treasury yields were mostly higher, a sign of optimism in the economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 0.90%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6% to 29,861.55. The Nasdaq rose 0.5% to 12,440.04. Smaller companies held up better than their larger rivals, as the Russell 2000 index gained 2.16 points, or 0.1%, to 1,913.86.

Americans began receiving the country’s first vaccinations against COVID-19 on Monday, a process that's expected to take months.

Health care workers and nursing home residents are first in line for the shots, and the hope is that a wider rollout next year will help curb the pandemic and pull the economy back toward normal following the devastation of this year.

The economy is slowing as coronavirus counts surge and governments restore varying restrictions on social activity and businesses.

Top Washington negotiators have persevered with efforts to find agreement on COVID-19 relief on Monday, Those talks have been stalled by bitter partisanship, with rank-and-file Democrats appearing increasingly resigned to dropping, for now, a scaled-back demand for fiscal relief for states and local governments whose budgets have been thrown out of balance by the pandemic.

“Again, it feels like we are stuck in the negative feedback loop," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. “Unless policymakers overdeliver on market expectations, especially at this time of year when our risk-taking proclivities give way to profit-taking, it seems virus-related economic restrictions will never cease to weigh as the market (continues) to straddle that fence between hope and reality."

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil shed 13 cents to $46.86 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 42 cents to $46.99 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, gave up 18 cents to $50.11 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 104.12 Japanese yen from 104.06 yen late Monday. The euro weakened to $1.2135 from $1.2145.

Currency trader watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Asian shares sank on Tuesday after a lackluster day on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ), left bottom and the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Asian shares sank on Tuesday after a lackluster day on Wall Street as investors wait to see if Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man