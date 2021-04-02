Global stocks rise; Treasury yields rally after jobs report

It was nearly double the jobs growth from February, and it was the strongest since August. The data helped S&P 500 futures climb 0.4%, following the 1.2% rise for the index on Thursday to an all-time high. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also climbed.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.6% to 29,854.00 and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.8% to 3,112.80. The Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,484.39.

Audio equipment maker Onkyo Home Entertainment's shares plunged more than 14% after falling 68% on Thursday as the company is due to be delisted in Tokyo after it reported a negative net worth for two straight years.

Onkyo has so far failed to raise enough funding to cover its debt and has forecast a net loss of 5.9 billion yen ($53.6 million) for the fiscal year that ended March 31.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 2, 2021. Asian shares were higher Friday after a broad rally pushed the S&P 500 past 4,000 points for the first time. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man