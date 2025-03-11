Nation & World News
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher after tariff-induced anxiety sparks another selloff

Wall Street is inching higher following another big selloff a day earlier, spurred by worries over the ripple effects from President Donald Trump’s tariffs
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By YURI KAGEYAMA and MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 50 minutes ago

Wall Street inched higher Tuesday following after a big selloff to start the week that was spurred by the potential economic damage from President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5% before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. Nasdaq futures rose 0.6%

Early gainers Tuesday included Southwest Airlines, which jumped 7.3% in premarket after the low-cost airline announced it would implement bag fees for travelers who are not members of their rewards program.

Most airlines are down sharply before the opening bell after Delta Air Lines slashed its first-quarter forecast, citing weakening demand. Hotels, cruise lines and online travel bookers also slid early Tuesday.

Tesla took back small portion of Monday's big losses, rising 2.7%. Investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about the Elon Musk-owned electric car company as sales fall in the U.S. and abroad. Its shares tumbled more than 15% Wednesday, with many analysts blaming the company's recent sales slump on Musk's role in President Trump's government downsizing efforts and his broader embrace of far-right politics around the globe.

Markets will be focused on Washington as well Tuesday when a government funding bill is expected to come to a vote in the House of Representatives. The bill's passage would avoid a partial government shutdown and keep federal agencies funded through September, but Republicans will need overwhelming support from their members in both chambers — and some help from Senate Democrats — to get the bill to President Donald Trump's desk.

Elsewhere, in Europe at midday, Germany's DAX gained 0.4%, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.3% and the CAC 40 in Paris was largely unchanged.

Asian benchmarks skidded as worries grew over how sharply higher tariffs will hurt exporters in the region.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 0.6% to 36,793.11, its lowest close in six months but up from a more than 2% loss earlier in the day.

China's Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.4% to 3,379.83 as the country's annual national congress wrapped up its annual session with some measures to help boost the slowing economy.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was nearly unchanged at 23,782.14.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 7,890.10. South Korea's Kospi declined 1.2% to 2,537.60.

“Heightened anxiety surrounds both existing and incoming U.S. tariffs, along with retaliatory measures from trading partners, and China’s newly effective tariffs will continue to weigh on equities,” said Anderson Alves, a trader at ActivTrades.

——

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

