BreakingNews
Superior Court judge lets Georgia’s abortion law stand during state challenge
ajc logo
X

World Series to start on a Friday, could see latest end ever

A screen at Dodger Stadium shows late broadcaster Vin Scully during a tribute to him before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Combined ShapeCaption
A screen at Dodger Stadium shows late broadcaster Vin Scully during a tribute to him before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

National & World News
59 minutes ago
The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5, its latest ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5 — its latest ever — because of the lockout that delayed opening day.

Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are Oct. 8 and 9, if necessary.

The new format has 12 teams making the playoffs, up from the 10 in place from 2012-21, except the 16 used in the 2020 playoffs that followed a regular-season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top two teams in each league get first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5. The higher seed will be home in each best-of-three series.

In the best-of-five Division Series, the top seed plays the 3-vs.-6 winner and the No. 2 seed plays the 4-vs.-5 winner. The Division Series will have the familiar format of the higher seed home for Games 1 and 2, and, if necessary, Game 5. Both the AL Division Series and NL Division Series start Oct. 11.

The best-of-seven Championship Series starts Oct. 18 in the NL and Oct. 19 in the AL.

Opening day was delayed from March 31 to April 7 because of the 99-day lockout that ended on March 10, and the regular season was extended by three days to Oct. 5.

The World Series begins Oct. 28, matching its latest start, in 2009.

It will be its first Friday start since Oct. 8, 1915, at the Baker Bowl in Philadelphia, when the Phillies beat the Red Sox 3-1 before losing the next four games.

Since the start of playoffs, the Series had been scheduled to start on a Tuesday since 2014, in 1990 and from 1977-84, a Wednesday from 2007-13 and a Saturday from 1969-76, 1985-89 and 1991-2006.

The Series went into November for the first time in 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks caused the regular season to end a week later than originally scheduled. The latest a Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009. Last year’s Series ended on Nov. 2 when the Atlanta Braves beat the Houston Astros in Game 6 for their first title since 1995.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
The grounds crew moves the tarp at Progressive Field after a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

The grounds crew moves the tarp at Progressive Field after a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined ShapeCaption
The grounds crew moves the tarp at Progressive Field after a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Credit: Ron Schwane

Credit: Ron Schwane

Editors' Picks
Mike Soroka set for rehab start Tuesday in Rome3h ago
College Football Playoff title game returning to Atlanta
3h ago
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 1
Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji bulked up to chase around QBs
38m ago
Falcons’ Ade Ogundeji bulked up to chase around QBs
38m ago
Georgia Tech defensive line has tools, may need time
1h ago
The Latest
Florida high speed train gets grant to improve safety
6m ago
LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season
6m ago
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward short of his 500th game
8m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top