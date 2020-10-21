World Series Notebook: LA has several G2 pitching options

Depending on if and how Urias is used before then, he could also be a potential starter for Game 4, though Roberts again was revealing no plans.

“To keep that optionality just makes sense, and to have Julio be in with us and understanding how we value him, certainly it’s helpful,” Roberts said.

Snell has faced the Dodgers only once in his career, in September 2019 at Dodger Stadium, when he stuck out four while retiring all six batters he faced in his return from the 10-day injured list.

KERSHAW Ks

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw became only the second pitcher ever with at least 200 postseason strikeouts.

Kershaw's eight strikeouts through the first five innings in Game 1 on Tuesday night gave the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner 201 postseason Ks.

A strikeout of Willy Adames for the second out in the fifth was Kershaw's 200th. He joined Justin Verlander (205) as the only pitchers to reach that mark. After Kevin Kiermaier's solo homer, Kershaw ended the fifth by striking out Mike Zunino.

No. 3 on the postseason strikeout list is John Smoltz at 199.

SWIPING BASES

The Dodgers became the first team with three stolen bases in the same inning of a World Series game since the New York Giants against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 in 1912.

Mookie Betts had a leadoff walk in the fifth inning, then stole second base. After Corey Seager also walked, he and Betts pulled off a double steal.

CASH IN TEXAS

Before Kevin Cash was hired as a first-time manager with the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2014, he was also interviewed by the Texas Rangers and was one the finalists for their vacancy that offseason.

Now Cash is leading the Rays in their first World Series since 2008, which is being played in the Rangers' new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

Cash said he is still “extremely appreciative” of the opportunity the Rangers presented in that interview process, and said there was a time then that he was excited about whether he would get that job.

“But saying that, I’m pretty thrilled to be where I’m at, and in Tampa with all of the people I get to work with on a daily basis,” Cash said before Game 1.

Jeff Banister got the Rangers job after the 2014 season. He won AL West titles his first two seasons, and was there two more years before Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward replaced him two years ago.

While the Rays had an AL-best 40-20 record in MLB's pandemic-shortened regular season, the Rangers were at the bottom of the AL with a 22-38 record.

OPEN ROOF

Like it was throughout the National League Division Series and NLCS games that the Dodgers played there, the retractable roof at Globe Life Field was open for the World Series opener.

Major League Baseball plans to keep the roof open through the playoffs, except in the case of rain. There is no wet weather in the immediate forecast.

It was a pleasant night for the first World Series game played in Arlington since 2011, when the Rangers played in their second consecutive World Series. There were clear skies with the temperature expected to drop from the low 80s to mid-70s by midnight.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches as fans look on a giant screen during game one of the World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash throws batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

A fan watches batting practice from center field before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers is visible through the windows of the of the new Globe Life Park as fans gather for Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Members on the Los Angeles Dodgers take warms up during batting practice before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip