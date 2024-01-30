World Series MVP Seager to miss most of spring after Rangers shortstop has sports hernia surgery

World Series MVP Corey Seager had surgery Tuesday for a left sports hernia repair and the Texas Rangers All-Star shortstop will miss most of spring training.

General manager Chris Young said Seager had the surgery in Arizona, where the team hold spring training, and will remain there for rehabilitation. The Rangers are hopeful Seager will be ready by opening day.

“I'm not going to commit to a hard timeline,” Young said. “The hope is that by the end of spring, he'll have resumed baseball activity and will be pretty close to full speed at that point.”