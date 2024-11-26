World Series champion Dodgers' full share $477,441, MLB postseason pool a record $129.1 million

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers totaled $477,441, down from the winner's amount in 2022 and 2023.

The pool of $129.1 million in the third year of expanded playoffs set a record, topping $107.8 million last year, the commissioner's office said Tuesday.

Los Angeles voted 79 full shares, 17.49 partial shares and $405,000 in cash awards in dividing a pool of $46.47 million. The 96.49 full share equivalents was up from 76.56 last year when the Texas Rangers split $38.81 million and a full share was worth $506,263. The Dodgers also voted the most share equivalents last year at 94.04, when they lost in the Division Series.