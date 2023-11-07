World Series 9-inning games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute — fastest since 1996

Nine-inning World Series games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RONALD BLUM – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — If you think the World Series sped by, it did.

Nine-inning games averaged 3 hours, 1 minute, the fastest since 1996, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The first postseason of the pitch clock also included defensive shift limits and larger bases, leading to increased stolen bases and appearing to contribute to higher batting averages.

“From what I’ve heard of people that pay attention to our games, it’s really more interactive and the pitch clock is good for baseball,” said first baseman Nathaniel Lowe of World Series champion Texas.

Postseason nine-inning games overall averaged 3:02, down from 3:23 last year and 3:37 in 2021, the last season before the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device. That mirrored a regular season with an average game time of 2:40, the lowest since 1985.

Just one postseason game topped 4 hours, when the Rangers beat Arizona in an 11-inning World Series opener. Six of 40 postseason games exceeded 4 hours in 2022.

Three World Series games ended in under 3 hours, including the first consecutive games since 2006.

The faster pace didn't help ratings, though. The Texas-Arizona showdown averaged 9.11 million viewers, making it the least-watched Fall Classic in TV history.

MLB set the pitch clock at 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base. Just seven pitch clock violations were assessed in the postseason, an average of one per six games. There were none during the World Series.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred resisted calls from some players to extend the clock in the postseason.

“I think we made the right call,” Manfred said. “The concept, and it was really owners more than anybody else, of playing the way we played all year is a really important one. And I’m glad it doesn’t seem to have had a impact on the outcome of any game.”

Runs per game increased to 8.2 from 7.3 and batting average to .241 from .211 in the postseason sample of 41 games. Batting average for left-handed hitters climbed to .238 from .211. The stolen base jump was more marked with each base 18-by-18-inches instead of 15-by-15. Steals per game rose to 1.4 from 0.9 and attempts to 1.6 from 1.1. The success rate increased to 85.1% from 77.3%.

“The pitch clock took the pitchers and I think a lot of guys time to adjust to over the course of the season, and especially in playoff games,” Philadelphia pitcher Aaron Nola said. “Obviously everything is a little bit more heightened and the stakes are a little bit higher than the regular season."

Postseason strikeouts dropped to 23.8% of plate appearances from 27%, and walks increased to 9% from 7.6%.

Manfred said no major rules changes are planned for 2024. He wants to give at least another year before considering more innovations.

“I love the pace of the game right now,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “I don’t think it’s gone too fast.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

McCormick, not Greene, takes lead on House censure of Tlaib
47m ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Houston County District Attorney's office

Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings
3h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks up as falling oil prices and Treasury yields ease...
9m ago
Beshear hopes abortion debate will help him win another term as governor in GOP-leaning...
10m ago
Voting machines in one Pennsylvania county flip votes for judges, an error to be fixed in...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
21h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top