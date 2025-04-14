Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Stock market today: Wall Street poised to add to last week's gains when markets open Monday

Wall Street was poised to add to last week’s gains when markets open on Monday as investors juggle incoming corporate earnings along with possible tariff updates
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By JIANG JUNZHE and MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

Wall Street was poised to add to last week's gains when markets open on Monday as investors juggle incoming corporate earnings along with possible tariff updates from the U.S. and its trading partners.

Futures for the S&P 500 gained 1.4% before the bell Monday, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%. Nasdaq futures were up 1.7%.

Shares rose in technology companies that stood to be hit hardest by the U.S. tariffs against China after President Donald Trump said he was temporarily exempting smartphones, computers and other electronics from the import fees.

Apple jumped close to 6% in premarket trading Monday, with computer maker Dell and chipmaker Super Micro Computer also up by about the same amount.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.5% after the New York investment bank topped Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue targets.

Coming later this week are the latest financial results from Bank of America, United Airlines and Netflix, among others.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Trump’s weekend tariffs move was “a small step” toward fixing its wrongful action of what the U.S. president calls reciprocal tariffs. China urged him to completely cancel them.

China had announced Friday that it was boosting its tariffs on U.S. products to 125% in the latest tit-for-tat increase following Trump's escalations on imports from China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 2.4% to 21,417.40, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.8% to 3,262.81 after the government reported that China's exports surged 12.4% in March from a year earlier in a last-minute flurry of activity as companies rushed to beat increases in U.S. tariffs imposed by Trump.

The Taiex fell 0.1% in Taiwan, whose economy is heavily dependent on exports of computer chips and other high-tech goods after Trump said the new chip tariffs will be announced “over the next week.”

The friction between the world's two largest economies could cause widespread damage and a possible global recession, even after Trump recently announced a 90-day pause on some of his tariffs for other countries, except for China.

In early European trading, Germany's DAX gained 2.4%, the CAC 40 in Paris was up 2.1% and Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.7%.

Asian shares logged sturdy gains. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.2% to 33,982.36 and South Korea's Kospi gained 1% to 2,455.89.

Shares in technology companies surged, with Tokyo Electron up 1.4% and Advantest, a testing equipment maker, up 4.9%. South Korea's biggest company, Samsung Electronics, gained 1.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.3%, closing at 7,748.60.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, capping a chaotic and historic week. The Dow gained 1.6% and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.1%. For the week, they each logged gains between 5% and 7%.

Stocks kicked higher as pressure eased a bit from within the U.S. bond market, which was flashing serious warning signals last week that drew Trump's attention.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 4.44% early Monday. On Friday, it topped 4.58% in the morning, up from 4.01% a week ago. That’s a major move for a market that typically measures things in hundredths of a percentage point.

U.S. benchmark crude oil reversed early losses, gaining 83 cents to $62.33 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 81 cents to $65.57 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar dropped to 143.06 Japanese yen from 143.91 yen. The euro climbed to $1.1404 from $1.1320.

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A currency trader watches monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top center left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A view of ships under construction at the Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing in eastern China's Jiangsu province Friday, April 11, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP) CHINA OUT

Credit: AP

China's exports jump 12.4% in March as bigger US tariff hikes loom

The Latest: S&P 500 soars 9.5% to one of its biggest gains since WWII after Trump limits tariffs

China says it will 'fight to the end' after Trump threatens to impose still more tariffs

The Latest

FILE - Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. poses for a portrait in New York on June 17, 2016. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Sussman/Invision/AP

Leslie Odom Jr. to reprise his Tony-winning role in 'Hamilton' this fall

7m ago

US Coast Guard says 1 dead, 4 rescued and 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida's Atlantic Coast

10m ago

Suspect in arson at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence planned to beat him, documents say

18m ago

Featured

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

Lacking clarity, student loan borrowers face dangerous consequences

Getting roughly 43 million student loan borrowers—including about 1.7 million in Georgia—back into repayment after the yearslong pause was always going to be a daunting task.

Opinion: Ten years later, we’re living the dangers Captain Herb Emory warned about

Captain Herb Emory's legacy — his traffic reporting methodology, his heart for others, his passion for road safety — continues.

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.