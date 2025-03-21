World Glacier Day: Trekking the blue ice of Perito Moreno in Argentina

EL CALAFATE, Argentina (AP) — A creak, a thunderous roar, and then the plunge: Argentina’s Perito Moreno Glacier calves several times a day, as hundreds of visitors strain to see which side it will break off and capture the moment on their screens.

The event, known as calving, is a normal occurrence, said Victoria Pacheco, a tour guide in El Calafate, in Argentina's Patagonia region, during a hike three days before the inaugural World Glacier Day on Friday. Declared by the U.N. General Assembly in 2022, the March 21 celebration aims to promote the conservation of glaciers, a crucial source of drinking water.

Summer draws tourists to viewpoints just 500 meters (1,600 feet) from Perito Moreno, offering panoramic views of the glacier against the Andes. Many also embark on guided treks, donning crampons and helmets to explore the glacier’s rolling terrain and peer into centuries-old, deep blue crevasses.