World Cup plans in Okinawa unaffected by North Korean spy satellite launch attempt

Plans for the start of the Basketball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, were unaffected Thursday after a North Korean rocket launch prompted an alert ordering some residents to evacuate

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
X

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Plans for the start of the Basketball World Cup in Okinawa, Japan, were unaffected Thursday after a North Korean rocket launch prompted an alert ordering some residents to evacuate.

Press conferences and practices for the eight teams that are beginning World Cup play in Okinawa went on as scheduled Thursday. The tournament begins Friday, also in the Philippines and Indonesia. There were no reports of damage.

“It was a little scary,” Slovenia star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks said Thursday when asked what it was like to experience the alert, which went out shortly before 4 a.m. local time.

“I didn't sleep much,” Doncic added.

Along with Slovenia, the other nations playing group-stage World Cup games in Okinawa starting Friday are Finland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela.

North Korea confirmed after the early morning launch Thursday that it was an unsuccessful second attempt to launch a spy satellite. Japanese officials said parts of the rocket fell into the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the Pacific Ocean.

“It was crazy,” Doncic said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Republican candidates divided over Trump amid charges2h ago

Kemp slams Trump as ‘loser’ of GOP debate for boycotting Milwaukee showdown
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

TODAY'S UPDATES: News from inside and outside Fulton County Jail
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

FULTON INDICTMENT
Giuliani and others booked; Trump set to surrender Thursday
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

FULTON INDICTMENT
Giuliani and others booked; Trump set to surrender Thursday
8h ago

Credit: NYT

Defendants in Fulton Trump case grapple with mounting legal bills
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea
10m ago
Shohei Ohtani won't pitch for rest of season because of a tear in a elbow ligament...
10m ago
California may pay unemployment to striking workers. But the fund to cover it is already...
16m ago
Featured

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
15h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top