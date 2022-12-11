World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position

The FA turned to Southgate and hasn't looked back.

England made it to the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and lost on penalties to Italy in the final of last year's Euros.

The quarterfinals exit against France is the earliest Southgate has been knocked out of a tournament.

“They could not have given any more. But, of course, tonight we have come up short. And we felt we could come here to win the tournament,” he said Saturday. “Tonight is probably the best, I think, we’ve played against a major nation across the period I’ve been in charge. In the end, the scoreline is all that matters, so that’s very hard to take.”

Southgate was jeered by England fans after a 4-0 loss at home to Hungary in June.

He has also been criticized for being too cautious in the biggest games.

But England dominated possession and chances against defending champions France — and if Harry Kane had converted his 84th minute penalty to tie the game, it could have been a different story.

Kane had already struck once from the spot following Aurelian Tchouameni's opening goal for France. But he fired his next effort over the bar after Olivier Giroud had restored France’s lead.

“We had better spells, better chances but football comes down to small details — as the captain and the one who missed the penalty, I take responsibility for that,” Kane said. “The team is in a really good place and there will be highs in the future. Standing here now, we are gutted it has come to an end as we had full belief we could go all the way.”

With Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka emerging as two of the standout stars of the World Cup, England has a core of young players to build around for Euro 2024.

The question is whether Southgate will be there to them.

“I know, in the past, how my feelings have fluctuated in the immediate aftermath of tournaments,” he said. “To go again is a lot of energy and you’ve got to make sure that you’re ready for that."

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

