World Bank says war shocks to drag on Asian economies

The development lending institution urged governments to lift restrictions on trade and services to take advantage of more opportunities for trade and to end fossil fuel subsidies to encourage adoption of more green energy technologies.

“The succession of shocks means that the growing economic pain of the people will have to face the shrinking financial capacity of their governments,” said the World Bank's East Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Aaditya Mattoo. “A combination of fiscal, financial and trade reforms could mitigate risks, revive growth and reduce poverty.”

The report pointed to three main potential shocks for the region: the war, changing monetary policy in the U.S. and some other countries and a slowdown in China.

While rising interest rates make sense for cooling the U.S. economy and curbing inflation, much of Asia lags behind in its recovery from the pandemic. Countries like Malaysia may suffer outflows of currency and other financial repercussions from those changing policies, it said.

Meanwhile, China's already slowing economy could falter as outbreaks of COVID-19 provoke lockdowns like the one now in place in Shanghai, the country's biggest megacity. That is likely to affect many Asian countries whose trade relies on demand from China.

“These shocks are likely to magnify existing post-COVID difficulties," the report said. The 8 million households whose members fell back into poverty during the pandemic, “will see real incomes shrink even further as prices soar."

The report noted that regional economies fared better during the 2021 Delta variant waves of coronavirus than in the initial months of the pandemic in 2020, largely because fewer restrictions were imposed and widespread vaccinations helped limit the severity of the outbreaks.

On average, countries with a 1 percentage point higher vaccination rate had higher growth, it said.

Caption FILE - A man watches a screen showing a news item featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the shocks from the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months, the World Bank says in a report released Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Caption FILE - Motorists drive past a fuel price display in Sydney, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the shocks from the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months, the World Bank says in a report released Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) Credit: Rick Rycroft

Caption FILE- Shoppers visit a popular retail street in Beijing on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the shocks from the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months, the World Bank says in a report released Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan