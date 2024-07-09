World 200-meter champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary (AP) — World 200-meter champion and Olympic favorite Shericka Jackson pulled up with an apparent injury late in a race Tuesday as part of the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix.

The Jamaican standout was in front and nearing the finish line when she suddenly shut it down. Jackson appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track in a race won by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. The Paris Games start later this month.

Jackson has the second-fastest time ever in the event. A message was left by The Associated Press with her agent.