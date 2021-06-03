Workers win round in equal pay lawsuit against Tesco

While lawyers for the workers heralded the decision as a major victory for their clients, Tesco said that the case was complex and far from over.

“These roles require different skills and demands which lead to variations in pay — but this has absolutely nothing to do with gender,″ the company said in a statement. “We reward our colleagues fairly for the jobs they do and work hard to ensure that the pay and benefits we offer are fair, competitive and sustainable.”

The U.K. Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that retail workers at the Asda supermarket chain could compare their work to that of warehouse workers in a similar case.

The law firm Leigh Day, which represents the workers, said the European court’s decision reinforces the Supreme Court ruling and it is now time for Tesco to accept this principle.

“This means that employers can no longer hide behind the grey areas of U.K. law,″ Kiran Dauka, a Leigh Day partner, said in a statement. “It’s time for supermarkets to accept that the roles of shop floor workers and distribution center workers are comparable.”