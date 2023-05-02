Workers: 'Rotten egg' smell before chocolate factory blast

The probe has been focused on a natural gas pipeline as safety investigators try to figure out the cause.

UGI Corp. provided natural gas to the factory complex via two mains. UGI said there wasn’t any utility work going on in the area, and it detected no sudden surge in gas usage before the explosion, the report said.

Workers at the plant have accused R.M. Palmer of ignoring warnings of a natural gas leak, saying the plant should have been evacuated.

Patricia Borges, who survived the explosion, previously told the AP how she and others had complained about a natural gas odor about 30 minutes before the factory blew up. Borges's arm caught fire as flames engulfed the building. She then fell through the floor into a vat of liquid chocolate.

A wrongful-death lawsuit filed last month by the family of blast victim Judith "Judy" Lopez-Moran, a 55-year-old mother of three, said Palmer bore responsibility for the explosion. Workers smelled natural gas that day and notified Palmer, but the 75-year-old company "did nothing," the lawsuit said.

Palmer has offered condolences, but has said it can’t comment on the explosion or “any allegations that may be made in litigation,” citing the ongoing federal probe.

“Our employees’ safety and health has always been, and will continue to be, of paramount importance,” the company said April 13 in its last public statement on the blast.

A message was sent to Palmer on Tuesday seeking comment on the transportation safety agency’s report.