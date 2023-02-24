Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine

A subsequent landslide about five hours later halted rescue efforts before they resumed Thursday.

The official Xinhua News Agency said about 900 rescuers with heavy equipment were on the scene. They were seen using heavy machines, shovels, and rescue dogs in their search for miners.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for an “all-out” search-and-rescue effort.

On Friday, security remained tight at a checkpoint between Inner Mongolia and the neighboring region of Ningxia, with two police officers in yellow vests checking vehicles that were trying to get past what one of them called a “restricted” area.

Some trucks were turned away from proceeding further, but others including one emergency services vehicle driving very fast with a siren blaring and a truck carrying rescue supplies were let in. The checkpoint appeared quieter compared to a day ago.

The company running the mine, Inner Mongolia Xinjing Coal Industry Co. Ltd., was fined last year for multiple safety violations including insecure routes, unsafe storage of volatile materials and a lack of safety training, according to the news website The Paper.

Inner Mongolia is a key region for mining of coal, minerals and rare earths that critics say has ravaged the region’s landscape of mountains, grassy steppes and deserts.

China overwhelmingly relies on coal for power generation but has tried to cut the number of deadly mine accidents through a greater emphasis on safety and the closure of smaller operations that lacked necessary equipment.

Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen in Ningxia contributed this report.

