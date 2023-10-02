Work starts on turning Adolf Hitler's birthplace in Austria into a police station

Work has started on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
51 minutes ago
X

BRAUNAU AM INN, Austria (AP) — Work started Monday on turning the house in Austria where Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 into a police station, a project meant to make it unattractive as a site of pilgrimage for people who glorify the Nazi dictator.

The decision on the future of the building in Braunau am Inn, a town on Austria's border with Germany, was made in late 2019. Plans call for a police station, the district police headquarters and a security academy branch where police officers will get human rights training.

On Monday, workers put up fencing and started taking measurements for the construction work.The police are expected to occupy the premises in early 2026.

A years-long back-and-forth over the ownership of the house preceded the overhaul project. The question was resolved in 2017 when Austria’s highest court ruled that the government was within its rights to expropriate the building after its owner refused to sell it. A suggestion it might be demolished was dropped.

The building had been rented by Austria’s Interior Ministry since 1972 to prevent its misuse, and was sublet to various charitable organizations. It stood empty after a care center for adults with disabilities moved out in 2011.

A memorial stone with the inscription “for freedom, democracy and liberty. Never again facism. Millions of dead remind us” is to remain in place outside the house.

The Austrian government argues that having the police, as the guardians of civil liberties, move in is the best use for the building. But there has been criticism of the plan.

Historian Florian Kotanko complained that “there is a total lack of historical contextualization.” He argued that the Interior Ministry's intention of removing the building's “recognition factor” by remodeling it "is impossible to accomplish.”

“Demystification should be a key part,” he added, arguing in favor of a suggestion that an exhibition on people who saved Jews under Nazi rule should be shown in the building.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Gov. Kemp makes push to limit ‘frivolous’ lawsuits a key 2024 priority2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
Major delays on I-20 West after multivehicle crash in Douglas
39m ago

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

SWAT team called to Capitol View home after man found shot in driveway
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

SWAT team called to Capitol View home after man found shot in driveway
1h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a 'morning-after pill' against...
8m ago
UK Treasury chief says he'll hike the minimum wage but rules out tax cuts while inflation...
8m ago
Top European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘A little bit magical’: Scenes from Jimmy Carter’s birthday - Story, many photos
17h ago
Editorial Board’s view: There are far too many jail deaths in Fulton County
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top