ajc logo
X

Words on bronze hand may rewrite past of Basque language

National & World News
By JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Researchers in northern Spain believe they have discovered the oldest written record of a precursor of the Basque language, pushing back its earliest evidence to the first century B.C. The Aranzadi Science Society said it's a five-word inscription found on a flat piece of bronze shaped like a human hand that archaeologists unearthed last year

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The discovery of five words inscribed on a 2,000-year-old bronze hand may help rewrite the history of the Basque language, one of Europe's most mysterious tongues.

Investigators in northern Spain said this week they discovered what they believe to be the oldest written record of a precursor to modern Basque, pushing back its earliest evidence to the first century B.C.

The Aranzadi Science Society, a Basque research institute, said the inscription was found on a flat piece of bronze shaped like a human hand that archaeologists unearthed last year. Researchers think it is the earliest known evidence of a written Vasconic language, a precursor to the Basque still spoken in parts of northern Spain and southwest France.

The discovery could challenge linguists' wide-held belief that the Vascones, an Iron Age tribe centered on territory that makes up Spain's modern Navarra region, only started writing in their language after the introduction of the Latin script by Roman invaders.

“This piece completely changes what we thought until now about the Vascones and their writing,” said Joaquín Gorrochategui, professor of Indo-European Linguistics at the University of the Basque Country. “We were convinced that the Vascones didn’t know how to read or write in antiquity and only used script for minting coins.”

Archaeologists believe the hand, which they call “the hand of Irulegi” after the site where it was found at the foot of a medieval castle, was designed to hang on a door, likely as a amulet of protection.

So far, linguists have been able to translate only one of the words inscribed on it: “sorioneku,” which corresponds to the Basque word “zorioneku,” or “fortunate.”

Basque has survived for centuries despite ceding ground to Spanish and French. Several hundred thousand people are estimated to speak the language, also known as Euskara, mostly in the Spanish Basque Country and Navarra regions and across the Pyrenees in a small area of France.

It is considered by linguists to be a “language isolate,” meaning it has no known roots in other language groups.

Credit: Juantxo Egana

Credit: Juantxo Egana

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
16h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump’s 2024 run could complicate Walker’s Senate runoff bid
4h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump’s 2024 run could complicate Walker’s Senate runoff bid
4h ago

Credit: Branden Camp for the AJC

OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
7m ago
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
9m ago
Nigerian Navy detains foreign ship and 27 crew for oil theft
9m ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
4h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
16h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top