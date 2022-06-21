Woodcroft gets 3-year deal after Oilers to reach West final.

The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in seven games to open the playoffs, then dispatched the archrival Calgary Flames in five contests to reach the conference final for the first time since advancing to the Stanley Cup final in the 2005-06 season.

Edmonton was swept by Colorado in the conference final.

Woodcroft had been head coach of the Oilers’ AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, since 2018 before being promoted to Oilers head coach.

Prior to joining the Condors, Woodcroft served as an assistant coach with the Oilers for three seasons and the San Jose Sharks for seven seasons.

He also spent three seasons as a member of the Detroit Red Wings coaching staff (2005-08), including their 2008 Stanley Cup championship season.

Woodcroft and Oilers general manager Ken Holland were scheduled to discuss the extension in a teleconference on Wednesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft speaks to players during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh Combined Shape Caption Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft speaks to players during the second period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series game in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Combined Shape Caption Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft watches play during the second period against the Calgary Flames in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Friday, May 20, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh Combined Shape Caption Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft watches play during the second period against the Calgary Flames in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs second-round series Friday, May 20, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh