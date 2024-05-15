BreakingNews
Biden challenges Trump to 2 debates but won’t participate nonpartisan commission's debates
Nation & World News

Wong sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister, as Lee Hsien Loong bows out after 20 years

Singapore’s deputy leader Lawrence Wong has been sworn in as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub
FILE - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India on July 17, 2023. Singapore’s deputy leader Wong is set to be sworn in Wednesday, May 15, 2024, as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong arrives to attend G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India on July 17, 2023. Singapore’s deputy leader Wong is set to be sworn in Wednesday, May 15, 2024, as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)
By EILEEN NG – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s deputy leader Lawrence Wong was sworn in Wednesday as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub.

A U.S.-trained economist, Wong, 51, succeeds Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who stepped down after two decades at the helm. Lee's departure marked the end of a family dynasty led by his father Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's first leader who built the colonial trading outpost into one of the world's richest nations during 31 years in office.

Wong took his oath of office in a televised ceremony at the national palace.

The leadership transition has been meticulously crafted by the People's Action Party, one of the world's longest-serving political parties and known for its clean and effective governance, and will not change the dynamics in the tiny nation of some 6 million people.

Wong, a civil servant turned politician, came to prominence while coordinating Singapore’s successful fight against COVID-19. But he wasn’t the first choice for the top job.

Heng Swee Keat, a former central bank chief and education minister, was the anointed successor but he withdrew his nomination in 2021. Wong was then picked by the People's Action Party in 2022 to fill the vacuum and quickly promoted to deputy prime minister.

“I will certainly strive to be a leader who is strong, kind and decisive. And I will do my best to build a Singapore where everyone can realize their full potential,” Wong said on social media earlier this month.

Wong has retained the Cabinet and held onto his finance portfolio as he prepares for his first big test in general elections due by 2025, but widely expected to be called this year. Before taking office, he promoted Trade Minister Gan Kim Yong as one of two deputy premiers. The other deputy is Heng.

Lee will stay on as a senior minister, a path taken by all former premiers.

While victory in the election is assured, Wong must clinch a stronger win after the PAP suffered a setback in 2020 polls over voters' rising discontent with the government.

Singapore under Lee's rule flourished into one of the world’s wealthiest nations, but it also became one of the most expensive cities to live in. The PAP has also been criticized for tight government control and a government-knows-best stance, media censorship and the use of oppressive laws against dissidents.

Issues like widening income disparity, increasingly unaffordable housing, overcrowding caused by immigration and restrictions on free speech are often used as fodder by the opposition and have loosened the PAP's grip on power.

“One-party dominance in Singapore is weakening but the challenge for the PAP leadership is to slow down the process,” said Eugene Tan, a law professor at Singapore Management University.

Wong was born seven years after Singapore separated from Malaysia and gained independence in 1965. His father was a migrant from China and his mother was a teacher. Unlike many senior PAP leaders, he didn't have a privileged background. Observers have said this could help him connect better with the common citizen.

___

Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

FILE - Singaporean Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, center, attends the plenary session during the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Friday, March 31, 2023. Singapore’s deputy leader Wong is set to be sworn in Wednesday, May 15, 2024, as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Singapore Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong attends the second day of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua,Bali, Indonesia, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Singapore’s deputy leader Wong is set to be sworn in Wednesday, May 15, 2024, as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub. (Sonny Tumbelaka/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, right, poses for a photograph with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Mohd Fyrol/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, right, talks with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Istana in Singapore, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Mohd Fyrol/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, right, walk with Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Istana in Singapore, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Mohd Fyrol/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, right, greets Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Istana in Singapore, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Mohd Fyrol/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo released by Singapore's Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, right, receives a letter of intent to resign from Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Mohd Fyrol/Ministry of Communications and Information via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Britain's Prince William, left, and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Lawrence Wong visit the Central Catchment Nature Reserve of Singapore on Nov. 8, 2023. Singapore’s deputy leader Wong is set to be sworn in Wednesday, May 15, 2024, as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, left, shares a light moment with Indonesian Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, Monday, April 29, 2024. Singapore’s deputy leader Wong is set to be sworn in Wednesday, May 15, 2024, as the nation’s fourth prime minister in a carefully planned political succession designed to ensure continuity and stability in the Asian financial hub. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Multiple studies of Alzheimer’s underway in Georgia2h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh/AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Biden quietly sends emissary to Morehouse ahead of risky speech
1h ago

Credit: Screenshot

Out-of-state donors largely favor ex-Trump aide in 3rd District U.S. House race

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Georgia high court hopeful seeks to make abortion a key issue
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC

OPINION
TORPY: Georgia high court hopeful seeks to make abortion a key issue
2h ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
RHONE: Fulfilling the promise of Brown v. Board of Education is up to us
The Latest

Credit: AP

US inflation eased last month in the first slowdown of 2024
4m ago
Biden challenges Trump to 2 debates but won’t participate nonpartisan commission's...
5m ago
On the eve of his visit to China, Putin says Russia is prepared to negotiate over Ukraine
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chris Sale keeps dazzling as Braves blank Cubs again
Museum of Graffiti brings sneaker pop-up to Ponce City Market
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather