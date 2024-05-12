Nation & World News

Wonder goal for Ella Toone as Manchester United wins Women's FA Cup with 4-0 rout of Tottenham

Manchester United has won its first major trophy by routing Tottenham 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley
Manchester United's Ella Toone celebrates at the end of the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Manchester United won 4-0. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

21 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United won its first major trophy by routing Tottenham 4-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Ella Toone's stunning long-range strike in first-half stoppage time set up victory for Marc Skinner's team.

United cruised to victory after the break through two goals from Lucia Garcia and another from Rachel Williams.

United quickly made up for defeat to Chelsea in last year's final by lifting the trophy 12 months on.

Toone's wonder goal broke Tottenham's resistance when she curled the ball into the top corner from around 20 yards (meters) in the third minute of time added on in the first half.

Williams doubled United's lead with a powerful header nine minutes after the break.

United effectively sealed victory three minutes later, this time through Garcia, who was named player of the match.

Seizing on a weak clearance from Spurs goalkeeper Becky Spencer, Garcia pounced to score from close range.

She added her second and United's fourth in the 74th minute by lifting a shot into the top corner from inside the box.

It is the first time since Birmingham’s victory in 2012 that the cup hasn’t been won by one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester City.

Manchester United's Katie Zelem lifted the trophy after winning the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Manchester United won 4-0. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, center, and her teammates celebrate at the end of the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, May 12, 2024. Manchester United won 4-0. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester United's Lucia Garcia, right, celebrates with Maya Le Tissier after scoring her side's fourth goal during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester United's Rachel Williams, center, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester United's Ella Toone, center, scores the opening goal past Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Becky Spencer during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Manchester United's Ella Toone, 2nd right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's FA Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

