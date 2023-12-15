Women's World Cup winner Spain finally rises to the top of FIFA rankings ahead of United States

ZURICH (AP) — Women's World Cup winner Spain rose atop the FIFA rankings published Friday after advancing to the final four of the UEFA Nations League.

Spain finished top of a Nations League group this month that included Sweden, which had led the most recent FIFA rankings published in August after the Women’s World Cup.

Spain now is No. 1 for the first time, ahead of the United States, France and World Cup finalist England. Sweden dropped four places to No. 5.