No. 1 men's doubles team reaches final | US Open updates

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

National & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

6 p.m.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will play for a second straight U.S. Open men's doubles title after fighting off the Colombian team of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

The top seeds won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in a match that lasted 3 hours, 12 minutes.

That put the American Ram and Britain's Salisbury a win away from joining only Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde as teams to defend a U.S. Open men's doubles title in the professional era, dating to 1968. The Hall of Famers from Australia won in 1995 and 1996.

In Friday's final, Ram and Salisbury will meet the No. 2-seeded team of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, who downed the third-seeded duo of Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4, 7-5.

5:30 p.m.

The women's semifinals take place under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Ons Jabeur facing Caroline Garcia in the opening match before top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek is the only major champion left, having won her second French Open title this summer. She also reached the Australian Open semifinals and is 19-2 in Grand Slam tournaments this year.

The No. 6-seeded Sabalenka lost last year in the U.S. Open semifinals, which remains her best performance in a major.

Jabeur is bidding for a second straight major final, having made her deepest run yet at Wimbledon. The No. 5 from Tunisia is 5-0 in semifinal matches this season.

In the surging Garcia, she meets a player who has won 13 straight matches. Seeded 17th, the Frenchwoman's first career Grand Slam appearance will send her back into the top 10 next week.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced there would be a moment of silence before the first semifinal match “to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

