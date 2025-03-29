Nation & World News
Women's NCAA Tournament down to 1 perfect bracket through Saturday's opening game

And then there was one
Indiana guard Sydney Parrish (33) blocks shot of Utah forward Maye Toure (21) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/David Yeazell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

And then there was one.

TCU's 71-62 win over Notre Dame on Saturday took out six perfect brackets in the women's NCAA Tournament, leaving one out of 3.2 million on ESPN's bracket tracker.

Seven brackets were a perfect 53-0 through the first half of the Sweet 16 games on Friday, but didn't last long. Six had the No. 3-seeded Irish taking out the No. 2 Horned Frogs, but Hailey Van Lith had other ideas, scoring 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter.

The remaining bracket has Texas, UConn and USC among the teams continuing on.

The biggest bracket buster so far was No. 9 seed Indiana's 76-68 win over No. 8 seed Utah in the first round, ending 1.2 million perfect brackets. No. 10 Oregon's 77-73 overtime win over No. 7 Vanderbilt in the first round took out an additional 633,227.

Perfection on the men's side ended last weekend, when the last of 34 million on the NCAA's platform bowed out.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

The TCU bench reacts during the second half against Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 29, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Connecticut guard Solo Ball reacts to his team's loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

New York Yankee's Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with Aaron Judge after hitting a home run during the first inning of baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Credit: AP

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

