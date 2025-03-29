Women's NCAA Tournament down to 1 perfect bracket through Saturday's opening game

And then there was one.

TCU's 71-62 win over Notre Dame on Saturday took out six perfect brackets in the women's NCAA Tournament, leaving one out of 3.2 million on ESPN's bracket tracker.

Seven brackets were a perfect 53-0 through the first half of the Sweet 16 games on Friday, but didn't last long. Six had the No. 3-seeded Irish taking out the No. 2 Horned Frogs, but Hailey Van Lith had other ideas, scoring 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter.