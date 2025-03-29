Women's NCAA Tournament down to 1 perfect bracket through Saturday's opening game

And then there was one.
TCU's 71-62 win over Notre Dame on Saturday took out six perfect brackets in the women's NCAA Tournament, leaving one out of 3.2 million on ESPN's bracket tracker.
Seven brackets were a perfect 53-0 through the first half of the Sweet 16 games on Friday, but didn't last long. Six had the No. 3-seeded Irish taking out the No. 2 Horned Frogs, but Hailey Van Lith had other ideas, scoring 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter.
TCU's win also left CBS Sports Bracket Games with no perfect brackets remaining.
The remaining bracket has UConn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas in the Final Four, with the reigning champion Gamecocks beating the Huskies in the title game.
The biggest bracket buster so far was No. 9 seed Indiana's 76-68 win over No. 8 seed Utah in the first round, ending 1.2 million perfect brackets. No. 10 Oregon's 77-73 overtime win over No. 7 Vanderbilt in the first round took out an additional 633,227.
Perfection on the men's side ended last weekend, when the last of 34 million on the NCAA's platform bowed out.
