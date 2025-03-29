Women's NCAA Tournament down to 1 perfect bracket through Saturday's opening game

TCU's win also left CBS Sports Bracket Games with no perfect brackets remaining.

The remaining bracket has UConn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas in the Final Four, with the reigning champion Gamecocks beating the Huskies in the title game.

The biggest bracket buster so far was No. 9 seed Indiana's 76-68 win over No. 8 seed Utah in the first round, ending 1.2 million perfect brackets. No. 10 Oregon's 77-73 overtime win over No. 7 Vanderbilt in the first round took out an additional 633,227.

Perfection on the men's side ended last weekend, when the last of 34 million on the NCAA's platform bowed out.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness. Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.