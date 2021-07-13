Women push against being left behind amid pandemic recovery

The G-20 accounts for around two-thirds of the world’s population.

The European Union is offering member states hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic billions of euros in recovery funds, but with strings attached. One of the conditions it that economic revival plans encourage more women to participate in the work force.

Italy has chronically had one of the lowest percentages of women in the workplace among fellow EU nations. Premier Mario Draghi has pledged that recovery plans would help boost employment of women. He said otherwise, the nation's growth will be less robust.

Italian women for decades have complained about the shortage of affordable day care as well as men's reluctance to help with household chores and child-raising, citing both factors as discouraging their taking and holding jobs.

Draghi's Minister of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility Enrico Giovannini acknowledged the risk that pandemic recovery funds could end up helping men more than women, especially since many jobs are in the traditionally male-dominated construction sector.

There is a risk that recovery fund projects are “more tipped toward male employment,” Giovannini told state TV. He suggested countries receiving recovery funds may need to take “corrective measures” in how they spend the money in order to ensure that doesn't happen.

Von der Leyen said “women need the right support" if the European Union is to achieve its goal of slashing the gender employment gap by 50% within the decade.

She called for parental benefits, maternity and paternity leave and more and improved care for children and the elderly. "These policies require a cultural shift, but also adequate resources,” she said.

Italian Senate President Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati noted that in nearly all the G-20 countries women are paid less than men for the same work.