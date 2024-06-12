Breaking: Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in death of teen Susana Morales
Woman with gun taken into custody after standoff at FBI building in Seattle, authorities say

A woman armed with a handgun was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff at the FBI building in Seattle
37 minutes ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman armed with a handgun was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff at the FBI building in Seattle on Wednesday, authorities said.

The woman walked into a publicly accessible area where people have to wait to be buzzed into the lobby, according to FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd.

The woman did not gain access to the lobby and was taken into custody following negotiations with law enforcement.

No one was hurt during the incident. The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

The FBI has reported an uptick in the number of threats against bureau personnel and facilities in the last few years. A man armed with an AR-15 rifle and a nail gun tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati field office in 2022 and was killed hours later after a standoff with authorities.

And in August, a man rammed a barricade at an FBI office in Atlanta and then tried to follow an FBI employee into the secure parking lot on foot.

Fulton DA's office asks court to dismiss Fani Willis appeal
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

12m ago
