ajc logo
X

Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

FILE - Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin holds a report during a news conference in San Francisco on Feb. 15, 2022. Boudin said the report showed DNA collected by San Francisco police from a woman who was sexually assaulted was used by police detectives to arrest her years later in an unrelated property crime. Attorney Adante Pointer said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, he has filed a lawsuit against San Francisco on the woman's behalf. (AP Photo/Olga R. Rodriguez, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin holds a report during a news conference in San Francisco on Feb. 15, 2022. Boudin said the report showed DNA collected by San Francisco police from a woman who was sexually assaulted was used by police detectives to arrest her years later in an unrelated property crime. Attorney Adante Pointer said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, he has filed a lawsuit against San Francisco on the woman's behalf. (AP Photo/Olga R. Rodriguez, File)

National & World News
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime is suing the city

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city.

During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. Her DNA had been collected and stored in the system as part of a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case, then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin said in February in a shocking revelation that raised privacy concerns.

The revelation prompted a national outcry from advocates, law enforcement, legal experts and lawmakers. Advocates said the practice could affect victims' willingness to come forward to law enforcement authorities.

Federal law already prohibits the inclusion of victims’ DNA in the national Combined DNA Index System. There is no corresponding law in California to prohibit local law enforcement databases from retaining victims’ profiles and searching them years later for entirely different purposes.

California lawmakers last month approved a bill that would prohibit using the DNA profiles collected by police from sexual assault survivors and other victims for any purpose other than aiding in identifying the perpetrator. Local law enforcement agencies would also be prohibited from retaining and then searching victim DNA to incriminate them in unrelated crimes under the legislation, which is pending before Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Boudin said the report was found among hundreds of pages of evidence against a woman who had been recently charged with a felony property crime. After learning the source of the DNA evidence, Boudin dropped the felony property crime charges against the woman.

The police department's crime lab stopped the practice shortly after receiving a complaint from the district attorney’s office and formally changed its operating procedure to prevent the misuse of DNA collected from sexual assault victims, Police Chief Bill Scott said.

Scott said at a police commission meeting in March that he had discovered 17 crime victim profiles, 11 of them from rape kits, that were matched as potential suspects using a crime victims database during unrelated investigations. Scott said he believes the only person arrested was the woman who filed the lawsuit Monday.

The woman filed the lawsuit under the alias of Jane Doe to protect her privacy, her attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement. The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they choose to be named.

California allows local law enforcement crime labs to operate their own forensic databases that are separate from federal and state databases. The law also lets municipal labs perform forensic analysis, including DNA profiling, and use those databases — without regulation by the state or others.

Editors' Picks
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan runs for yardage as he is pursued by Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins during the second half Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Credit: Eric Christian Smith

Matt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
9h ago
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
11h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
9h ago
The Latest
Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, speaks at an employee meeting at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Feb. 17, 2022. On Sept. 12, 2022, Hard Rock announced it is spending over $100 million to give significant raises to 10,000 non-tipped workers, most of them in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Credit: Wayne Parry

Hard Rock spends $100M to raise pay for non-tipped US staff
5m ago
'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards
10m ago
US invites Mexico to join semiconductor production effort
12m ago
Featured
Fayetteville firefighters stand atop the final steep section of Stone Mountain to cheer on fellow firefighters Sunday morning, Sept. 11, 2022, during the annual remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
Live updates: King and siblings stand vigil to honor queen
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top