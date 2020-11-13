Woman whose dad died from COVID blasts governor for travel

Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato said Thursday in a statement that Ducey while away was "plugged in and in constant communication with our office and the White House on the election results, COVID-19 and other state issues," KNXV-TV reported.

Scarpinato did not immediately respond Friday to a request by The Associated Press for comment on the criticism of Ducey, a Republican.

Details of Ducey's travel weren't immediately known. He last conducted a COVID-19 briefing on Oct. 29, and he has not made any public appearances since the Nov. 3 election.

Mark Anthony Urquiza of Phoenix died of the virus on June 30. His daughter has said her father was serious about taking virus prevention steps until Arizona’s reopening, when he resumed his normal life and headed to a karaoke bar with friends only to get infected.

“His life was robbed. I believe that terrible leadership and flawed policies put my father’s life in the balance,” Urquiza said in July ahead of her appearance at the Democratic National Convention, where she criticized Trump.

On Tuesday, Ducey released a video on social media about the increase in COVID-19 cases. He urged Arizonans to wear face coverings, wash their hands and distance. Ducey reiterated his desire to both protect public health and Arizonans' economic well-being.

The governor has not imposed a statewide mandate for wearing of masks and for months last spring prohibited local governments from issuing their own requirements. He reversed himself and allowed local mandates once Arizona became a national hot spot in June and July.

Arizona's outbreak lessened in August and September, but it worsened again in October.

The state on Friday reported 3,015 additional cases and 17 additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 269,577 cases and 6,257 deaths.

Arizona’s secretary of state, Democrat Katie Hobbs, automatically becomes acting governor when the governor leaves the state.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Hobbs is a Democrat.