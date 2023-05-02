Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump

“The gentleman sitting by the window introduced himself as Donald Trump,” she said.

Conversation between the pair was mostly forgettable, Leeds recalled, as they ate a nice meal, before “all of a sudden Trump decided to kiss me and grope me.”

“There was no conversation. It was like out of the blue. It was like a tussle. He was trying to kiss me, trying to pull me towards him. He was grabbing my breasts. It was like he had 40 zillion hands. It was like a tussling match between the two of us,” she recalled.

Leeds said the standoff ended when she realized no aircraft employees were coming to the rescue and Trump seemed to get more aggressive.

“It was when he started putting his hand up my skirt that gave me strength. I managed to wriggle out of my seat and storm back to my seat in coach. I don’t think there was a word or a sound made by either one of us,” she recalled.

Asked to describe how long the encounter took, Leeds said “it seemed like forever, but it probably was just a few seconds.”

When the plane landed, Leeds recalled, she remained on the plane until everyone else had left to avoid running into Trump again.

The Associated Press typically does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll and Leeds have done.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

