Woman sues over ban on feeding homeless people in parks

Norma Thornton, 78, became the first person arrested under Bullhead City's ordinance in March for distributing prepared food from a van at Bullhead Community Park. Her lawyer said the lawsuit, filed Tuesday, is part of a nationwide effort to let people feed those in need.

Criminal charges against Thornton were eventually dropped, but she's seeking an injunction to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance that took effect in May 2021.