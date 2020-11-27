Woman soccer player will dress, poised to play for Vandy

She'll be wearing “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.

COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. That's why he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.

And if she is called upon to assist, Fuller will make history.

