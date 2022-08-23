BreakingNews
1 person detained following deadly Johns Creek shooting
ajc logo
X

Woman held in Germany after assault with 'sword-like object'

National & World News
18 minutes ago
Police say a woman has been arrested in southern Germany after allegedly injuring three people with what was described as a “sword-like object."

BERLIN (AP) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in southern Germany after allegedly injuring three people with what was described as a “sword-like object,” police said.

Police said they were alerted just before noon to the incident in a square in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a town in Bavaria near the Czech border. They said in a statement that passers-by were able to hold the suspect, a 65-year-old woman from a neighboring area, until she was detained by officers sent to the scene.

Two of the victims, men aged 46 and 61, were taken to a hospital and one of them had been released by mid-afternoon. No one had life-threatening injuries, police said.

They didn't give further details on the weapon or of a possible motive.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: 1 person detained following deadly Johns Creek shooting30m ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
19h ago
Atlanta penitentiary guards push back on Ossoff’s criticisms
3h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
22h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
22h ago
Rayshard Brooks case: Prosecutor deciding today whether to pursue charges
43m ago
The Latest
World Cup Watch: Iñaki Williams gets his chance with Ghana
5m ago
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
5m ago
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
10m ago
Featured
Police block 14th Street between Peachtree and Juniper in Midtown Atlanta on Monday, August 22, 2022 following reports of an active shooting in the area. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
14h ago
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
Jake Odorizzi bounces back, Michael Harris homers in Braves’ win
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top