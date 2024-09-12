Nation & World News

Woman held hostage dies and the suspect is arrested after an hourslong standoff near Denver

Police say a woman has been fatally shot and a man has been arrested in a shooting at an apartment building in the Denver suburb of Broomfield
Law enforcement officials at the scene of a shooting in an apartment complex early Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officials at the scene of a shooting in an apartment complex early Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By JESSE BEDAYN and AMY BETH HANSON – Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot Thursday during an over three-hour-long standoff near Denver, where a male suspect was shot by police before being arrested and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

After officers negotiated with the suspect, they forced their way into the apartment at the Arista Flats complex in Broomfield where the 34-year-old man was holding the woman hostage and arrested him, said Rachel Haslett, a spokesperson for the Broomfield Police Department. The woman was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. She later died.

Haslett said an officer fired his weapon inside the apartment, but she didn't say whether it struck anyone. She said she didn’t know how many shots were fired during the standoff but said law enforcement and the suspect did trade fire. Haslett said she didn't know who shot the woman and that the shooting is under investigation.

“He was threatening to hurt people,” said Haslett, who didn't release the suspect's name and said she didn't know what weapons he might have used.

Several law enforcement officers fired their weapons, and some received minor injuries, Broomfield police said in a statement Thursday afternoon. They have yet to release the charges against the suspect or the name of the woman who was killed.

The standoff took place at the apartment complex as people were getting ready for work in Broomfield, a mostly middle-class city of about 75,000 people roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

Authorities sent out a phone alert warning residents to shelter in place or evacuate from the area.

Heather Tallant said she was walking her dog outside her room when something flew over her head and smashed into her bedroom window.

“I saw it hit my window, and that was me just gone,” said Tallant, who ran barefoot from the building past the police line after the shooting ended. “I got shot at,” she said, dropping to sit on the ground.

Nate Schamel, who lives across the street from Arista Flats, said he heard sirens and saw police with rifles across the street who told him to stay inside. An officer later told him to evacuate. As he did, he heard gunfire, he said.

Amy Johnson Kemner, who lives on the floor above the suspect's, said she was lying in bed when she heard loud banging that sounded like nails being hammered into floorboards.

Kemner said that while going down the stairs, she was met with screams from a SWAT team telling her to go back and barricade herself inside her apartment.

___

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Rachel Haslett's name, which had been misspelled “Hazlett” in once instance.

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana.

Reya Roussel, who lives next door to the suspect in a shooting spree at an apartment complex, talks to reporters early Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo., a Denver suburb. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officers gather outside a building following a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo., a suburb of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rachel Haslett, left, spokesperson for the Broomfield, Colo., Police Department, responds to questions following a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo., a suburb of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Law enforcement officials gather outside a building following a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday morning, Sept. 12, 2024, in Broomfield, Colo., a suburb of Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Colorado mass shooting survivor testifies the gunman repeated 'This is fun' during the...1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Armed man shot by officers in North Georgia after wellness check, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man shot to death amid argument over stolen gun near downtown Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Omaha school shooting began with a fight between 2 boys, court documents say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council11m ago
Pac-12 to add Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. in 2026, poaching...13m ago
Hall of Famer Joe Schmidt, who helped Detroit Lions win 2 NFL titles, dies at 9215m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Glasse

Afghan refugees continue to arrive in metro Atlanta, following delays
Francine moves inland toward Mississippi: What to expect in Georgia
Judges knock presidential candidates West and De la Cruz off Georgia ballot