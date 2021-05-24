Woman gets back $1 million lottery ticket she had thrown away

“One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn’t scratch the number,” Abhi Shah, the son of the store’s owners, told WWLP-TV. “I scratched the number, and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.”

“I was in a hurry, on lunch break, and just scratched it real quick, and looked at it, and it didn't look like a winner, so I handed it over to them to throw away." - Lea Rose Fiega, who accidentally tossed a winning $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket

Fiega is a regular customer, so the family knew immediately who had discarded it.

Shah went to see Fiega at work.

“He came to my office and said, ‘My mom and dad would like to see you,’” she said. “I said, ‘I’m working,’ and he said, ‘No, you have to come over.’ So I went over there, and that’s when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them.”

Fiega said overcoming a near-fatal bout with COVID-19 in January was like “winning the lottery,” so she feels doubly fortunate.

“I mean, who does that? They're great people. I am beyond blessed," she said.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission for selling the winning ticket. Fiega said she gave the family an additional reward. She’s saving the rest for retirement.