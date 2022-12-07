Woman gets 25 years for robbery in which boyfriend killed 6

Jafeth Ramos, 25, pleaded guilty to armed robbery under a deal with Cook County prosecutors in which she agreed to testify against the former boyfriend, Diego Uribe Cruz, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Uribe Cruz was sentenced to life in prison last month for six counts of first-degree murder in the February 2016 slayings in the victims' bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.